A smattering of Australian Defence Force choppers have been spotted in the Illawarra's skies over recent days but the Royal Australian Navy has said the movement is part of routine training.
Eagle-eyed residents saw a MRH-90 Taipan hovering over Lake Illawarra on Monday as seen in the video above.
An aircraft tracking app showed the Taipan had been on a tour of the Illawarra spending time circling above the lake and off the coast at Stanwell Park.
On Sunday, a CH-47 Chinook was spotted following the coastline by Bulli and Woonona. It is understood it travelled as far south as Nowra during it's jaunt.
A defence spokesperson said Royal Australian Navy crews and aircraft operating from HMAS Albatross routinely visit Port Kembla and the Shoalhaven to refine their skills.
Flying throughout the South Coast from Sydney to Moruya and across to Canberra is considered routine operations.
"Royal Australian Navy crews and aircraft operating from HMAS Albatross frequent many coastal regions on the NSW South Coast for training and proficiency activities," the spokesperson said.
"There are no exercises or increased coordinated activities occurring in the Wollongong vicinity."
