In a humble garage at Coledale, a modern-day Aladdin's Cave beckons - not filled with shiny treasure but with something just as beguiling: useful stuff.
There are trestle tables, a wheelchair and lots of different saws, sanders and drills. There's a satisfyingly heavy set of clamps and a nail gun begging to be fired. A shapely chocolate fountain seems to invite a million possibilities.
The garage, at the back of Coledale Community Hall, is the new home of the Make-Do Library of Things - a volunteer-compiled assortment of donated items for the community to share. For an annual fee of $80, members can borrow whatever they want - no need to buy it themselves.
Library volunteer Charlie Cochrane says the model makes sense environmentally and economically, particularly as the cost of living rises.
"We have the sorts of things that you haven't got enough space to have at home, or you might want to use just once or twice. Quality, occasional things," said Mr Cochrane, who initially came to the library as a customer in search of a petrol mulcher.
"Nobody wants to go out and buy a lot of plates and glasses, or a chocolate fountain, just for one party.
"There's an ecological benefit, obviously. It's also great for the community because you meet a lot of people."
The library opened in July 2019 at Bulli, but relocated to Coledale late last year. The move and COVID lockdowns cost it some of its volunteer base. Now operators are calling for more volunteers and more donated items, in the hope of expanding the library's opening hours, currently limited to 9am-midday on Saturdays.
Volunteer Amanda Kovacs said the library needed quality items, usually belonging to one of three categories: parties, camping and tools.
"We don't want to be a dumping ground," she said. "And we don't want things that are going to fall apart after one or two uses."
The group has amassed 250 objects, all listed on a searchable online inventory. The library's most-often borrowed items include trestle tables, a sewing machine, a food dehydrator, a home projector and a roof rack-mounted pod for the top of the car.
Items on the wishlist include scaffold planks, bolt cutters, star picket, a driver, laser measure, stud finder, heat gun and acro props. A full wishlist if available on the group's web page.
Organisers hope the library will become a true community hub, hosting sewing and mending courses, events and crop swaps.
Email info@make-do.com.au to become involved.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
