Lifeline South Coast's financial counsellors are increasingly seeing people seeking help who have never done so before as the rising cost of living tightens its squeeze on household finances.
The service's manager, Anne Marie Sharkey, said counsellors had seen a shift from members of the community who were typically more vulnerable - such as those receiving Centrelink support or experiencing homelessness - to more working families.
Rising prices are biting across a broad range of expenses, including essentials like petrol, groceries and rent or mortgages.
Mrs Sharkey said prescription medications were going up in price, and it was difficult to find a GP who bulk-billed.
These financial pressures were affecting people's overall wellbeing, she said: counsellors were seeing a lot of clients not following up with specialists or delaying the purchase of medication, withdrawing their children from sports and hobbies, and seeking extra work to make ends meet.
"It's a problem, we're definitely in a crisis," Mrs Sharkey said.
She said people experiencing financial struggles also took a hit to their mental health.
The Suicide Prevention Australia Community Tracker puts the proportion of people experiencing elevated distress as a result of the cost of living at 46 per cent - up five percentage points since December - and almost three-quarters of Australians are more distressed now than in February 2022.
Another problem, Ms Sharkey said, was the prevalence of 'buy now, pay later' schemes; many clients owed money to multiple providers and struggled to repay them.
Last year, there was a 50 per cent increase in the number of people seeking financial counselling from Lifeline South Coast on the previous year.
"Because we've been so inundated, we've had to waitlist clients at this point in time," Mrs Sharkey said.
However, she said this did not mean people should feel discouraged from seeking help.
She said they triaged clients to ensure those in more dire need were helped as soon as possible, and worked with other financial counselling services in the region to get people the assistance they sought.
Mrs Sharkey said people might feel ashamed at having to get help, but counsellors worked to make them feel comfortable.
They should also be applauded for seeking help, she said.
"It is possible to alleviate that burden," Mrs Sharkey said.
She said anyone who felt overwhelmed by their financial situation might find it helpful to map out their income and their expenses, and look at where adjustments could be made.
Mrs Sharkey said if that was unavailable, then they should seek an appointment with a financial counsellor.
"Anyone feeling like they're not able to get out of the cycle of debt would benefit from a financial counselling appointment," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.