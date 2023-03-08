Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Elderly couple Bill Millinder and Patricia Ball reunited after aged care centre plea

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Millinder and Patricia Ball reunited at Villa Maria Centre in Unanderra, and right, Bill and Patricia before Bill's fall. Pictures supplied.

Illawarra man Bill Millinder has had his wish come true, moving into a Unanderra aged care home to be reunited with the woman he loves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.