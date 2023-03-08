Illawarra man Bill Millinder has had his wish come true, moving into a Unanderra aged care home to be reunited with the woman he loves.
Mr Millinder, who turns 89 this year, spent weeks in hospital in January and February after breaking his hip in a fall.
He feared that returning home would only lead to his decline, and was worried he would not be able to get a place at Villa Maria Centre, where his partner Patricia Ball lived.
But not long after speaking to the Mercury, Mr Millinder last month received good news: a bed had become available for him at Villa Maria.
This week, he spoke of his happiness and his relief at being with Mrs Ball again.
"It takes a lot off you to spend time with someone like Patty," Mr Millinder said
Not only is he back with his partner, but he is also able to undergo his rehabilitation at Villa Maria, rather than having to go to another facility.
He said Mrs Ball came to visit him in his unit every day.
"I'm coming along fine - I've really picked up the past couple of days," Mr Millinder said.
He also said he was settling in well and praised the Villa Maria staff.
"If partners wish to be living in a home together, we will do everything we can do to make it happen when there are suitable vacancies," Josh McFarlane, the chief executive officer of Catholic Healthcare (the organisation that runs Villa Maria) said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
