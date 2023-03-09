Need help cutting kitchen costs? The CWA can help

Now more than ever the homemade delights linked so intrinsically to the CWA can come into their own.
The doyens of many a Country Women's Association branch across the Illawarra gathered in Balgownie on International Women's Day for The Land's Cookery and Handicraft Competition.
While dozens of members showed off their homemade items, we discovered their cost-saving tips - from learning to knit to simply making meals from scratch.
It was a taste-testing job many of us would envy, which included classic cakes such as marble jaffa loafs, boiled fruit puddings , a plain butter cakes and date and walnut rolls.
Meanwhile the handicraft section at the Balgownie Village Community Centre included items such as dresses, cot quilts, cross-stitch pictures, rugs, blankets and baby outfits.
Over 40 Illawarra winners from both the handicraft and cookery competition will be bringing their goods to the next round of the competition at the 101st annual CWA state conference at Bathurst in May.
Kerry Beazley - CWA Albion Park
"We do a lot of home cooking by buying basics like flour and things like that and make a lot of stuff. We don't go out for takeaways as much as we used to and make them from scratch."
Julie Price - CWA Campbelltown
"Recycle what you can reuse what you can and be clever about your meals. Because that's where a lot of money is going down the drain at the moment. You just have to be clever and do the things your mother did."
Trudy Magrin - CWA Picton
"We've got old sheets, we've ripped them up and we crochet them into rag rugs. So instead of tossing your old sheets out, tear them into strips. And if you know how to crochet a single chain, that's all you do. If you just keep crocheting chain after chain, you can end up with a rug. It's recycling, nothing's being wasted, nothing's going into landfill."
Jenny Dawes - CWA Keiraville
"Make your own clothes. Do some knitting."
One of the youngest members, of the Illawarra CWA group is 50-year-old Susanna Walker who said the association is looking to attract younger members.
Mrs Walker has been a member for three years at the Keiraville branch and is taking her two winning items: a baby bonnet and wool-embroidered blanket to the Bathurst state competition.
"[CWA] represent a lot of things. It's not just cooking and sewing that we do anymore," she said.
"We focus on environmental, cultural, and medical issues. We fundraise for a lot of local community issues that are close to our heart," she said.
Mrs Walker believes the CWA is continuously relevant to women in modern Australia, with the Illawarra group recently celebrating its 100th anniversary.
"We need to keep advocating for women in our community. We need to keep learning skills that keep the country running during times of drought and flood and fire," Mrs Walker said.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
