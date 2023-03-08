A man who police found hiding under a Barrack Heights home has been hit with fresh charges after he allegedly brought a syringe and drugs into prison.
Joel Bill, 32, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday for a brief mention of his matter.
Police will allege Bill fled down a secret trap door concealed inside a cupboard in a bid to avoid officers who showed up for a domestic violence and weapon compliance check on January 25.
Police were greeted at the home by a woman Bill is prohibited from contacting. They searched the property and allegedly found a black baton in the lounge room, which Bill is banned from possessing.
He was arrested that day and refused court bail two days later due to being on parole at the time of the alleged offending.
Bill pleaded guilty to contravening the AVO, and not guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
Upon Bill's arrest, it can be revealed he was hit with three additional charges after police alleged he brought a syringe, cannabis and a "poison" into Surry Hills Correctives on the evening of January 25.
Bill appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, where he intended to make another bid for bail, however his matter was adjourned to next week.
Defence lawyer Jonathon Kearney raised that there were no allegations Bill lived at the Barrack Heights property and there would be difficulty proving the baton belonged to him due to it being a shared space of the house.
Bill is yet to enter formal pleas to inmate possessing a syringe to administer a drug, bringing a prohibited drug into a place of detention and bringing a scheduled poison into jail.
He will return to court on March 13.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
