Labor promises funding for Appin Road if elected

Labor has pledged $2 million for a scoping study to upgrade the northern end of Appin Road if it wins this month's state election.
The scoping study would consider potential improvements to Appin Road between Appin and St Helens Park, near Campbelltown.
In 2018, Transport for NSW reported that about 12,000 vehicles used Appin Road between Appin and Rosemeadow each day, but Labor said the Illawarra and Macarthur regions had grown significantly since then.
There are three developments proposed for Appin, North Appin and Gilead that would deliver about 19,200 homes.
"What was once just a dirt track is now the major arterial road connecting the ever-expanding and great regions of Macarthur and the Illawarra," Labor Member for Campbelltown Greg Warren said.
He said the promised funding would look at the current and future needs of the road to ensure it was fit-for-purpose.
"This is a major arterial road, and it has been ignored by the state government for far too long," Labor roads spokesman John Graham said.
There are current improvement projects planned for Appin Road, jointly funded by the state and federal governments.
One includes intersection upgrades, new intersections and road-widening, as well as fauna fences and koala underpasses, between Mount Gilead and Ambarvale; it is still in the planning stages.
Another, in the design phase, will include wider lanes and shoulders, safety barriers and other measures if approved, while another proposes to upgrade the intersection at Brian Road.
