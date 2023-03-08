Illawarra Mercury
Labor promises funding for Appin Road if elected

By Newsroom
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
Labor roads spokesman John Graham and Campbelltown MP Greg Warren on Appin Road. Picture supplied.

Labor has pledged $2 million for a scoping study to upgrade the northern end of Appin Road if it wins this month's state election.

