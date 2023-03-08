One of Wollongong's renowned a la carte restaurants is using psychic abilities to accompany their intricately curated degustation on March 16.
The Lagoon Seafood Restaurant has made the unlikely pairing of mind-readers and fortune tellers with a six course culinary experience, and everyone's invited.
Marketing Manager Gee Sippel said the 'core elements' menu by expert chef Matthew Lelli will have to be "the most innovative and exciting menu by the restaurant thus far."
"It revolves around water, earth, fire and air so each course is actually based around a particular element," she said.
The extravagant fine dining event will also feature psychic medium Lana Jackson vouching for an entertaining night.
"I'm absolutely looking forward to it, it's after five years that I'm doing such an event," Ms Jackson said.
The experienced psychic who will be conducting readings between the lavish courses said she will be tuned to the spirit world.
"I will leave it to the spirits, they will tell me where to go and whom to deliver the message to," she said.
The cost for the whole experience including food, drinks and entertainment is $185 per person with bookings for the "one-of-a-kind" event now open.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
