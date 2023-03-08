Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Editorial
Opinion

Could today's train disaster be the final straw for Illawarra commuters?

Updated March 8 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Train travellers in Wollongong sit it out as they wait for services to come back online. Picture by Natalie Croxon.

If you have ever needed to commute, you'll be familiar with the heart drop when you see the dreaded 'cancelled' or 'delayed' notice at a train station or airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.