Stung on the last Saturday in September, the Sydney Swans have vowed to go one step better in the 2023 AFL season.
Swans midfielder Ryan Clarke told the Mercury the Sydney players were still pretty disappointed with how last season ended.
The John Longmire-coached Swans produced their worst performance on Grand Final day, hammered 133-52 by the Geelong Cats.
"Everyone is just roaring to go. We are all pretty disappointed how it finished last year. We feel like we've got something to prove and are looking forward to playing another game," Clarke said.
"I think we've got some belief in our team, we've got some exciting players and we learned a lot from last year. We are all looking forward to hopefully doing one better."
The 25-year-old added the Swans were also keen to send "champion" Lance 'Buddy' Franklin out a winner.
"He is a true champion of the game. It would be a fairy tale finish if we could go one step better this year," Clarke said.
"Buddy is so good to have around the club, just for the younger boys, all his knowledge of the game. He is still a threat on the field as well. He kicked 52 goals last year. Obviously he is still such a talent on the oval and so important for our team."
Clarke and fellow Swan Jaiden Magor were in Wollongong on Wednesday to run a series of clinics at three schools and at Shellharbour Swans home ground.
Clarke played 14 games for the Swans in 2022, including a finals game for the first time in his career.
"It was good to get in the team in the back end of the year and I'd never played finals before so it was good to get a taste of finals," he said.
"I've currently got a little bit of a niggle in the hammy so I'll miss the first couple of rounds but I'm really looking forward to it and just keen to get out there and play again.
"We are looking good, everyone gets very excited at this time of year.
"Like every club, we've trained really hard. We came back in November so we've had a good four months of training and are really looking forward to Gold Coast next week."
The Swans will kick off their season away to the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday, March 18.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
