Billfish on tear as lines get cast

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said all eyes will be centred this weekend on the running of Shellharbour Game FC's annual tournament, with anticipation running very high, given the number of billfish being caught and tagged in recent few weeks.
Multiple species have already been on tally sheets with yellowfin tuna, dolphinfish, wahoo (more than we have seen for years) and even a second spanish mackerel just this week.
The weather looks favourable, so let's all hope the tournament is a resounding success and crews get stretched.
Hayden Linturn and crew fished a spot last Saturday and Taj Herbert conquered a nice yellowfin, so Hayden took his wife out to the same area last Sunday and yep, Amanda scored herself a solid blue marlin in very 'sporting' conditions.
The yellowfin went berserk late last week, with fish caught from Sydney to Batemans Bay ranging from 15 to 60 kilograms.
In amongst them were plenty of blue and striped marlin, not discounting numerous black marlin found on more inshore grounds.
The snapper have been a little harder to pinpoint for some, while others are saying there's just too much action out there to target one species with bonito, kings, salmon and tailor all busting up - especially if you are on the pick and put even just a handful of burley.
The better reds have been coming from the recognised reefs but there has been a fair bit of traffic on these reefs because that's where a lot of the black marlin are being caught.
Kings have been on and off around the islands, but there have still been plenty of 'legals' caught and even more dustings reported on some of the shallower reefs.
But just getting baits down has been quite hard.
Beaches were fished hard last weekend for mixed results but there were plenty of fish about the majority of them.
Lurking were heaps of good-sized salmon and tailor (a couple to 3kg) and some big whiting and bream and more than a few flatties too, taken by walking along and flicking soft plastics.
Email: gazwade@bigpond.com
