Billfish on tear as lines get cast

Updated March 9 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
Amanda Linturn with her blue marlin from last Sunday. Picture supplied

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said all eyes will be centred this weekend on the running of Shellharbour Game FC's annual tournament, with anticipation running very high, given the number of billfish being caught and tagged in recent few weeks.

