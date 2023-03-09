Despite varying fortunes heading into round two of the Illawarra Premier League, Corrimal co-coach Phil Matias is wary of a wounded Coniston outfit.
The Rangers got off to the best possible start in round one, defeating Bellambi 4-0 whilst 'Cono' were beaten 4-2 by rivals Cringila.
The result between the Lions and Coniston only tells one part of the story however. There were four red cards dished out in the first half with Rob Jonovski's side playing with eight men for the entirety of the second half.
Defender Daniel Loe, experienced midfielder Sam Matthews and new signing Jordan Prentoski were all given their marching orders whilst Anthony Krsteski from Cringila was also sent off.
Despite this, Coniston made a game out of the contest, something that did not go unnoticed by Matias.
"I don't think it will be anything different from them," he said.
"They play a brand of football that is tough sort of football. They like to get in your face and that. As far as the people they will be missing [through suspension] they have got plenty of coverage in their squad to be able to cover for that.
"I thought when they went down to eight men against Cringila they actually were outplaying them. Obviously in the end there were a few silly mistakes due to tired legs that were made at that stage and it cost them but they played quite well."
Matias added his side need to keep working on their key principles if they are going to get a positive result on Friday evening.
"We just need to keep working hard as a unit," he added.
"That's what we did against Bellambi."
Kickoff for the clash between Coniston and Corrimal is 8pm at JJ Kelly Park.
In other IPL action this weekend, Bellambi host league newcomers Helensburgh, Tarrawanna play Port Kembla and Bulli face Wollongong United in the headline Saturday fixture.
On Sunday, Wollongong Olympic host Cringila in what is a mouthwatering prospect, whilst Albion Park's clash with South Coast United was been moved to Wednesday due to the White Eagles' Australia Cup fixture in Bathurst on Saturday.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
