Steelers SG Ball captain Dylan Egan says it's now or never for his side as it looks to mount a rearguard action at the finals.
Russ Aitken's squad has managed just one win in its first five outings, with a draw salvaged against the Roosters a fortnight ago keeping their hopes alive.
The Steelers have been well in clashes against heavyweights Penrith and Parramatta, but have paid for costly lapses at crucial periods.
A disappointing second half against the Dragons last week continued the trend, with the Steelers leading the derby 10-4 at halftime only to concede 20 unanswered points in the second stanza.
Egan says the second-half fade leaves his side eager to atone when it takes on Balmain at Collegians on Saturday.
"The last couple of weeks have been pretty disappointing," Egan said.
"We've been training really well, and we've got the players to be very effective in this comp, so it's been disappointing we haven't been able to get the results.
"We've been playing really well in areas of our games for the last couple of weeks but it's just been one or two aspects that have really brought the team down.
"Whether it's discipline or errors, it's just cost us at crucial times so everyone's really keen to bounce back and just get back on top."
Their run home is far from breezy, but Egan said confidence in personnel remains high enough to keep a finals push within reach.
"I think we've got to win every game now and probably rely on some other results going our way," he said.
"We've just got to put our best foot forward and make sure we can win every game from here on and give ourselves the best chance.
"Every game we've played we've shown some really promising signs so it's just about putting together a flawless game. We're pretty confident if we go set-for-set with any team we'll come out on top.
"If we can get that win this week it's going to help our confidence and help us build into the next couple of weeks that are crucial for us."
Results have been hard to come by in a Steelers jumper, but Egan turned all the right heads at in his first summer preseason with the top squad.
In handing Toby Couchman an NRL debut this weekend, Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has signalled an intention to usher in a new guard, something that's put a spring in the step of the Gerringong product.
"Seeing Couchy get named this week, I felt the nerves for him," Egan said.
"It's a very tight group at the Dragons at the moment and there'll be a lot of us heading up there on Sunday to watch him.
"It's really promising to see that Hook's watching the youth and, if you're working hard, there's no age [barrier], if you're good enough you're old enough. It's very encouraging to see.
"The preseason with the Dragons was probably the highlight of my footy career. I've been very lucky to have done it and got a lot of experience from it.
"For me, it's about transitioning that back into this SG Ball comp and bringing all that stuff back here so it benefits the whole team."
The SG Ball clash is the second leg of a triple-header at Collegians on Saturday, with the Harold Matthews in action at 10.30 and Illawarra South Coast taking on Newcastle in the open Country Championships at 3.30.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
