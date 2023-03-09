Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Steelers SG Ball push hits critical stage

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steelers SG Ball skipper Dylan Egan says his side must step up this weekend. Picture supplied

Steelers SG Ball captain Dylan Egan says it's now or never for his side as it looks to mount a rearguard action at the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.