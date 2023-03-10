Steelers trio out to build on Yeo family legacy

It's become a rugby league fact in recent years, that having a Yeo in your line-up dramatically increases your chances of winning a premiership.
It's proven the case for reigning NRL kings Penrith, who've claimed back-to-back titles with co-skipper Isaah Yeo at the helm.
So what about having three of them?
It's something Dragons fans can hope for in the future, should the Steelers own Yeo trio progress to NRLW level in the years to come.
Read more: Steelers SG all push hits critical stage
They'll take the first step towards it this weekend when Zali Yeo (Isaah's sister) and her cousins Sienna and Rhian Yeo all take to the park in Steelers garb for the first time.
The family connection illustrates what's now an unbroken Steelers pathway with the addition of the NSW Women's Premiership team this season.
Zali has grabbed four tries in five games on the flank for the Women's Premiership side, while Sienna has turned heads steering the Tarsha Gale Cup side with the No. 7 on the back.
This week, Rhian will run out in the club's Lisa Fiaola Cup side in its first outing against the Bulldogs.
"We'll be pretty excited if we can go three from three," Sienna said.
"We're lucky there's all the female programs running now and we all get to run out for the Steelers, which is pretty amazing.
"My sister's got her first game this weekend so I'll be there watching her which is pretty cool.
"I'm really proud of Isaah, I know Zali is as well, so we're trying to keep those genes alive, make the NRLW one day and keep that going."
Sienna wears the No. 7 on her back, but demonstrates the same ball-playing deft touch as her famous cousin having admittedly kept a keen eye on his exploits for the Panthers.
"I'm obviously a big Penrith supporter and I watch pretty much all of his games," she said.
"I try and take what I see in those games and put it into mine. He plays lock but he's obviously a really good ball player as well.
"I try and take aspects of that into my game. I'm definitely not there yet but hopefully I get there one day."
Courtney Crawford's side will head into the top-four stoush with the Bulldogs in good form having run in an unanswered 46 points against St George last week.
Having fallen just short of wins, including a last-gasp draw, against top-four opposition, Sienna said it's a big opportunity to claim a major scalp.
"It was a great game last week and we got a big boost of confidence from that one compared to our last few rounds," she said.
"Hopefully we can take that into this week's game because the Bulldogs are sitting second on the ladder.
"We've had a few tight games, but hopefully moving on we can take what we've learned from those and improve from here."
The Lisa Fiaola Cup clash will kickoff a women's triple-header against the Bulldogs at Hammondville Oval, with the Tarsha Gale Cup showdown to follow ahead of the Women's Premiership main game.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.