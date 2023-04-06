The Easter school holidays are right around the corner so it is time to start thinking about keeping the kids entertained.
School holidays workshops are a great way to keep the kids out of your hair while you work or simply get them off their devices for a few hours.
There are a range of school holiday workshops in the Illawarra, ranging from circus school to Ninja programs and science camp to art workshops.
Fairy Meadow's famed Circus Monoxide will hold its school holiday program from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday April 21.
The program runs from 9am-4pm each day and each session starts with 30 minutes of free play followed by a 30-minute warm-up and two-hour structured class with a tea break.
After lunch there is another 30-minute warm-up followed by a two-hour structured class, with a break, before the day ends with a half hour of free time.
Book here.
Treetops Arts at Helensburgh will host Easter holidays circus and Ninja workshops over two weeks from April 11-14, and 17-21.
You can choose from full-day sessions, which run from 10am-3pm for $65 or half-day (10am-1pm) for $50.
The day starts at 10am with warm-up and introductions followed by the first session of the day.
Children will rotate through acrobatics and trampoline, a Ninja obstacle course and aerials, circus objects and Ninja challenges. Each rotation lasts 45 minutes and in between children break for recess and lunch in between. Each day ends with free play.
There is also an option to drop off early or pick up late for an extra fee.
Wollongong Art Gallery provides workshops and activities for children aged 5-14 years during school holidays.
The artist-run activities include experimentation and investigation of various media in a casual and fun environment.
The Autumn School Holiday Workshop Program will run Tuesday, April 11, to Friday, April 14, there are six options to choose from. More information about the program is here.
Tuesday, April 11, 10am-noon, Giuseppe Arcimoldo Food Faces, (drawing), ages 5-8. Italian painter Giuseppe Archimboldo was best known for creating imaginative portraits made entirely out of objects such as fruit and vegetables. Using this as inspiration, students will create their own funny face portrait using food.
Tuesday, April 11, 1pm-3pm, Clay Aliens, (ceramics), ages 5-8. Blast off into the galaxy and learn design and clay building techniques to create your own clay alien. Learn basic clay techniques like rolling a coil, scoring, and slipping.
Wednesday, April 11, 10am-3pm, Printed Books, (printmaking and bookmaking), 9-14 years. Students will learn various skills to create prints and a concertina book in this all-day workshop. BYO morning tea and lunch.
Details: $55 plus booking fee. Book here.
Thursday, April 12, 10am-3pm, Perspective drawing, ages 9-14. Full-day workshop teaches basics of drawing in one-, two- or three-point perspective to create a large-scale picture of a real or imagined cityscape.
Details: $55 plus booking fee. Book here
Wollongong University Science Space is back with its science camp from Tuesday, April 11, to Friday, April 21.
The STEM camps are designed to teach new skills and introduce children to a variety of STEM equipment, technology and resources.
Each session runs from 9am-3pm and is open to a maximum of 24 children. The camps are suitable for children aged 6-12 who are in years 1-6 at school. BYO morning tea, lunch, water bottle and a hat.
The Easter School Holiday Camp offers three choices: Incredible Inventions, Robot Hack and Theme Park Designers.
Tuesday, April 11, Incredible Inventions. Calling all inventors. Did you know some incredible things were invented during medieval times? Create a medieval ship and crash-test wooden wagons as we explore early engineering. Design the ultimate hero knight to compete in our robot jousting tournament.
Wednesday, April 12, Incredible Inventions.
Thursday, April 13, Robot Hack. Do you like coding and inventing? Enter our robot hack lab to create your own robot claw prototypes and crazy franken-toys. Put your programming skills to the test as we invent wacky machines using LEGO Spike Prime robotics.
Friday, April 14, Robot Hack.
Monday, April 17, Robot Hack.
Tuesday, April 18, Theme Park Designers. Design the ultimate theme park and create working rides including roller coasters, Ferris wheels, cable cars and a 'human' catapult. Explore the engineering and physics behind some of your favourite thrill rides. A must for all budding architects.
Wednesday, April 19, Theme Park Designers.
Thursday, April 20, Incredible Inventions.
Friday, April 21, Incredible Inventions.
Cost is $100 per session.
Darkes Forest Riding Ranch is holding school holiday day camps during the Easter school holidays.
The camps will run on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays both weeks and are for children aged seven and over.
Camps start at 8.30am and finish at 3.30pm each day.
Cost is $250, which includes horse hire, instruction, morning tea and lunch. Phone the office on (02) 4294 3441 to book.
Children aged 5-7 can join the half-day Pony Play Camps from 9am-1pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the holidays.
Cost is $175, which includes horse hire, instruction, morning/afternoon tea and a Certificate of Participation.
Details: here.
Kid-friendly Gravity Gym at Warrawong is bringing back its All Day Gym Fun Camp for children aged 5-13 these school holidays.
Drop the kids off for a full-day of fun, which is a mixture of gymnastics/street gym activities and circuits, mixed in with crafts activities/board games and the option of a movie at the end of the day.
The gym program runs from 8.45am to 4pm but there is an early drop off/late pick up option from 8am and until 5.30pm each day.
Pack morning and afternoon tea, lunch and drink bottle but make sure you leave the technology at home.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
