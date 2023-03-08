Illawarra Mercury
'Couldn't wipe the smile off my face': Dos Santos rewarded with Sydney FC debut

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 10:30am
Indiana Dos Santos after making her FC debut. Picture by Dan Ullman

She has toiled all season at training and finally 15-year-old talent Indiana Dos Santos was given her full professional debut for Sydney FC during their three-nil win against Western United on Sunday.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

