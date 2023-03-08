'Couldn't wipe the smile off my face': Dos Santos rewarded with Sydney FC debut

She has toiled all season at training and finally 15-year-old talent Indiana Dos Santos was given her full professional debut for Sydney FC during their three-nil win against Western United on Sunday.
It was a brilliant moment for the Shellharbour junior, who has played with her sister Jynaya at Sydney this season. Following Indiana's substitution onto the pitch on Sunday, the Dos Santos sisters made history as the youngest siblings to play in the A-League Women's, with a combined age of 32 years and 133 days when making their debuts.
And at 15 years and 117 days, Dos Santos became the youngest debutant for the Sky Blues in the club's history.
Speaking to the Mercury, Dos Santos said to play in the competition was a dream come true.
"It was just awesome," she said.
"I really couldn't believe it when I was there. It's always been a dream of mine since I was little to play for Sydney FC. I just couldn't wipe the smile off my face.
"I was shaking a bit and I was a bit nervous but I was excited to get out there and give it a go."
Dos Santos said the transition into senior football had been made easier due to the fact that she had been training with her sister all season.
"It's amazing and I love having my sister there."
"It just feels more natural and everything is just so much easier [when she's there]. We play off each other really well so I love it."
Ahead of the side's home clash against Wellington on Saturday, Dos Santos may well be in line for another appearance, with the team facing significant player shortages.
Captain Natalie Tobin misses out through suspension whilst centre-half Charlotte McLean and goalkeeper Jada Whyman will both miss the Phoenix clash due to concussion. Regular defensive midfielder Shay Hollman is also out due to her involvement in AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup qualifers with the Young Matildas.
Dos Santos could be in line for a starting spot in the heart of midfield as a result of the player shortage and she added she would be ready to go following her first appearance.
"It would be great to get another appearance but I've just got to keep working hard and hopefully I can make the teamsheet," she said.
"[My goals for the rest of the season are] just to train hard, impress as much as a can and get some more appearances."
