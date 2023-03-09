Ben Smith may be the new guy on the block, but he has the chance to break an almost 20-year drought for Illawarra trainers in the Group 3 Kembla Grange Classic.
Not since 2004 when the late, great Gwenda Markwell won the three-year-old fillies mile feature with La Nikita, has a Kembla Grange stable celebrated victory.
Since some of the greats of Australian racing have dominated the event, Bart Cummings, James Cummings, Chris Waller, Guy Walter and Gai Waterhouse among them.
And it has been a star-studded cast of winners, including Hot Danish, Single Gaze, Zanbagh, Luvaluva, Asiago, Allez Wonder and Slightly Sweet.
Whisky Wisdom presents as the Illawarra's great hope, a progressive filly which won her maiden in January before running an impressive fourth in a Midway Handicap.
Smith is excited at the prospect of chasing black-type success, carrying the hopes of the Lavalle ownership and the region.
"We're doing great," he said. "We've got the only Kembla horse running and happy to fly the flag for the locals.
"It's great to have one in the Provincial Championships (Herb) as well, and hopefully we can get another one (Zenti) in the Gosford qualifier."
Whisky Wisdom is rated a $41 chance with Bet365, taking on rising stars Call Di and Pavitra ($4.20 joint favourites) and Kiwi raider Polygon ($5).
The odds factor in drawing the widest barrier, but cannot vouch for her enormous potential.
"She'll go back anyway and it's a nice long run into the turn, so I'm not too worried about the barrier," Smith said.
"It's a pretty hot field, the two favourites deserve to be and the Kiwi is the unknown, but she has earned a crack in this race and I think she'll run very well.
"If there's pace on up front she'll only need some clear running to be finishing late."
Smith, however, will miss the big day at Kembla Grange to attend his sister's wedding in Newcastle.
"I'll find a quiet spot up the back to watch the race," Smith said.
Meanwhile, Wild Chap returns in the Bert Lillye Memorial, the Illawarra's sole representative.
The tough six-year-old gelding won the 1500-metres Group 3 Cameron Handicap last preparation, offering him a shot at the Group 1 Epsom in the spring.
And while the 1200m might be too sharp for Wild Chap first-up, Lazzarini said he's ready to fire.
"He's had the two trials and is pretty wound-up," he said. "Probably more than I normally would in a preparation, but he's at that level where he needs to be, running against really good horses.
"We've mapped out a bit of plan for him in Sydney, but he also might go up for the Queensland carnival. Ideally we'd like a bit of rain, he likes getting his toe in the ground."
Jasper Franklin's 3kg claim will bring Wild Chap's weight back to 58.5kg. Experienced jockey Scott Pollard will not be riding at Kembla on Friday, after sustaining a broken leg at trackwork.
"Scott has sustained a fracture of his femur which will require surgery," a Racing NSW statement said.
After winning the Queen Elizabeth Stakes with Think It Over last autumn, Kerry Parker is hunting another Group 1 success with talented mare Hope In Your Heart in Saturday's Coolmore Classic at Rosehill.
Hope In Your Heart continued to raise the bar with a blistering victory in the Group 2 Guy Walter at Randwick a fortnight ago, bursting clear at the 200m to beat Larkspur Run.
Rated an $8 chance with Bet365, Hope In Your Heart takes on Annavisto, Hinged, Espiona, Ruthless Dame and Yearning, all prominent in the market.
"She's ticked along really, but she's in a good place mentally, which is a big thing for her," Parker said.
"She's just a genuine mare who loves racing and it's a great opportunity for her in a Group 1, heading towards the Doncaster.
''I won't mind is she ends up three deep with cover (from barrier nine), there'll be pressure up front and with a big field she should get her chance."
