How will Kiama's politicians support live music? It's a question many within the music sector are eager to know as the state election looms closer.
Kiama cafe Fillmore's is hosting a 'Meet the candidates, Q&A Support Live Music' event at 7pm Thursday, March 9.
"There's a genuine interest across the community in how we support arts, culture and live music performance," Live Music Office's John Wardle said.
"It's not just about the social and community benefits here. These are economic drivers and for regional communities having events that's a source of regional competitive advantage."
"These are key economic concerns, as well, as our identity in our community."
The candidates attending include independent candidate MP Gareth Ward, Labor candidate Katelin McInerney, and The Greens' Professor Tonia Gray. The Liberal candidate, Melanie Gibbons, won't be attending, according to the Facebook event page.
Fillmore's has been in the spotlight recently because of a compliance order issued due to a noise complaint and issues around a complying development certificate.
The Mercury reported earlier the imposition of the Development Control Order has been postponed until April 30. The council will seek legal advice in this time while the venue is allowed to operate and host gigs.
Live Music Office's Mr Wardle will attend the event to put forward his own questions to candidates about implementing frameworks to support live music in the community.
"This is an opportunity for a dedicated discussion around live music arts and culture, and it's an opportunity for the candidates to speak to their views and experiences what they care about," he said.
Live Music Office advocates for local live music opportunities alongside better policy, regulation and strategy.
One question Mr Wardle is set to pose to candidates is how candidates could better support artists and live music and performance businesses to build jobs, community, and a regional advantage.
The forum will be free with no RSVP needed Fillmore's Unit 2 38-40 Manning St, Kiama.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
