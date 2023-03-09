Ten years after being pulled back from the brink, the Fraternity Club is thriving, but with the proposed introduction of cashless gambling and betting caps, the Fairy Meadow institution is bringing in extra firepower as it deals with its toughest challenge yet.
The Fraternity Club recently welcomed Domenic Saffioti to the board. The head of asset care at Boral Australia, Mr Saffioti brings with him extensive project management expertise to the leadership of the club.
"The board is a very balanced board, but he's got a strength that could give a positive contribution," board president Mick Cuda said.
Mr Saffiotit's first task will be to assist in overseeing a major technical upgrade at the club, with an overhaul of the internal air conditioning systems and seating arrangements.
Mr Cuda said while members and guests won't notice too much of a difference, the work was the result of a decade of reinvestment in the club.
"When we first got involved in 2008, the club was just so short of infrastructure, for 20 years no money had been spent on improvements and maintenance," he said.
"We've gradually gotten to the low hanging fruit, we've built up our cash flow and then we say, okay, what's next?"
In 2022, the club hosted what was perhaps the most successful event outside of the Lang Park precinct during the UCI Road World Championships. While on the day itself the business roughly broke even, it introduced a wider community to the club than had previously walked through the doors.
"Having a place like this to go to, it was a really important thing," Mr Saffioti. "It was a destination."
Using that experience will be key as the club navigates the potential introduction of cashless gambling.
Both parties heading into the NSW election have committed to cashless gambling in some form, and Labor has said it would introduce a cash input limit of $500. The Coalition has said it would mandate self-imposed limits on gamblers.
With roughly 45 per cent of revenue coming from gaming, Mr Cuda said The Frat was not as affected as other clubs - Wests Illawarra in contrast, derived 70 per cent of its revenue from gaming in 2022 - but would still need to look at other ways to keep the long standing venue alive.
"You've always got to look at other options," Mr Cuda said, something that Mr Saffioti agreed with.
"What would happen if this was put in place, and if you understand the scenarios and the consequences you can say, are we prepared for those scenarios?"
Other major changes had occurred in the past, Mr Cuda said, without imperilling the club.
"When [segregated] smoking was introduced, there was a big brouhaha about what was going to happen and what we were going to lose, but we all got through it."
With the club celebrating its 70th year this year, Mr Saffioti said the key to success would be keeping its roots in the Italian community which came together to form the club, while reaching out to the broader Illawarra community.
"I remember, as a kid, New Year's Eves upstairs, they were always a great thing," he said. "Now my son is a young adult and he comes here. It's just a place where you can go and be comfortable."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.