Easter is just around the corner and those who are not going away will be happy to learn there will be plenty of fun things to do right here in the Illawarra.
You can watch a movie under the stars, visit the Illawarra's version of the Easter show, jump on the Bunny Hop Express or spend the day at Jamberoo Action Park.
For those happy to travel further afield, the Sydney Royal Easter Show is back this year from April 6-17, and the mini judges from the Sydney Children's Hospital Network have been hard at work picking the best show bags of 2023.
Towradgi Beach Hotel is bringing back its annual Easter Show on Saturday, April 8.
The event, in its 11th year, is a favourite amongst locals and promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Treat the kids to a great day out of carnival rides, market stalls and free entertainment as well as a visit from the Easter Bunny.
You can purchase a wristband for rides including the dodgem cars, Ferris wheel and giant slide.
There will also be sideshow games, snow cones, fairy floss and food stalls.
Wristbands cost $30 and allow unlimited rides at one of two three-hour sessions; 10am-2pm and 1pm-5pm.
Details: Towradgi Beach Hotel Easter Show, Saturday, April 8, 10am-5pm. Free entry. More information here.
An outdoor cinema will he held at Swan Street, Wollongong, on Saturday, April 1, to raise money for the Illawarra Community Foundation as part of the Illawarra Convoy.
Gates open at 5pm for the screening of Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory at 6.30pm.
Food trucks will be on site including the Boy Elroy, Steve's Mobile Woodfired Pizza Oven, Mini Donuts 4 U, and an ice-cream van.
Glow sticks and other items will be for sale, and you can go in the draw to win a 10-kilogram block of chocolate.
A limited number of VIP tickets includes priority view and a beanbag.
Everyone else is asked to bring picnic blankets or fold-up chairs.
Tickets start from $20 for adults and $10 for children.
Details: More information/tickets here.
All aboard the Bunny Hop Express for a day of fun at Illawarra Light Railway Museum on Sunday, April 9, from 10am-3pm.
Celebrate Easter in Wonderland with Alice and her friends and go down the rabbit hole at this fun family day out.
The Bunny Hop Express will be hauled by the museum's steam locomotive Kiama. A mini train will also operate on the day.
The Easter Bunny will make appearances at 11am and 1pm, and there will be Easter eggs and lollipops for the kids.
Alice and her friends will welcome visitors and will be available for photo opportunities in the museum and grounds.
There will also be a story time at Yallah Station.
Come dressed up in your favourite, Easter, Alice in Wonderland or fairy costume.
Hot cross buns and cupcakes will be served in the dining car and a sausage sizzle will be held in the tramway barbecue area.
Visitors also have the chance to win an Easter hamper.
Cost is $10 for children aged 3-16, $15 for adults or $55 for a family of five, which includes entry and unlimited rides.
Details: Bunny Hop Express, Illawarra Light Rail Museum, Albion Park Rail, Sunday, April 9, 10am-3pm. More information here.
What better way to spend Easter Sunday than taking on the thrills and spills at Jamberoo Action Park.
The largest family-owned and operated water theme park in NSW will be open on Easter Sunday from 10am-5pm and children will receive free Easter eggs.
World-class rides and attractions include something for children and adults of all ages, ranging from the relaxing Rapid River to the new Velocity Falls.
Details: Jamberoo Action Park, information and tickets here.
The 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show will be held April 6-17 at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park.
Australia's largest ticketed event is a must-see at least once in your lifetime and features a wide array of animals, rides and attractions, interactive fun, food and of course, showbags.
The show's general manager Murray Wilton said with so much to see and do at this year's show, visitors were urged to plan their day ahead of time.
You can also save on admission price by booking an Early Bird ticket until April 5.
The top showbags for 2023 have already been revealed thanks to a team of mini judges who made their way through a record 396 showbags.
A group of 39 children from The Children's Hospital at Westmead, Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick, and Bear Cottage chose the Top 10 showbags for 2023 and the top five showbags for under $10. The winners are listed below.
Top 10 showbags (in no order)
Top 5 showbags under $10
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.