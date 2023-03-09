Maritime authorities are investigating after reports a boat was involved in was has been alleged to be the deliberate dumping of diesel in Wollongong Harbour.
The incident was watched by a group of horrified onlookers about 2.30pm on Tuesday, a witness said.
The witness said the operator "started his motors and emptied a bilge full of diesel into the harbour to the dismay of about 20 people using the beach".
A spokesman for Transport for NSW said the relevant authorities had identified the source.
"Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is the lead agency under state marine pollution arrangements (where pollutant is alleged to have been discharged from a vessel into state waters)," he said.
"The vessel and its owner/operator have been identified and TfNSW Maritime is investigating the matter."
A spokesman for Wollongong City Council said it had advised against swimming in the harbour on Tuesday.
"Wollongong City Council was contacted [on Tuesday] by a community member who reported diesel in Wollongong Harbour," the spokesman said.
"While this is a matter for the NSW EPA and NSW Maritime, we are mindful the harbour can attract swimmers, particularly in warmer weather. As a precaution we placed temporary signage advising against swimming in the harbour [on Tuesday] afternoon.
"This signage has now been removed."
Late last year the harbour was befouled by another major diesel slick which had one regular harbour user saying it was the worst she had seen in 15 years.
After that incident officers from the Environment Protection Authority and NSW Maritime visited the site after it was reported by a member of the public.
An investigation was conducted but it is now known whether a culprit was found.
