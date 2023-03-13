It may be a match made in heaven with 25-year-old Wollongong-based rider Brandon Demmery teaming up with two-time World Superbike champion Troy Corser - who is also based in the Illawarra - for 2023 and beyond.
Following retirement from competing in 2011, Corser has taken to teaching the next generation of riders ever since - mainly on a part-time basis in Europe with with British Superstock ranks.
The 25-year-old recently competed at Phillip Island and finished second overall in the first stage of the Australian Superbike Championship Supersport 300 race.
After finishing first and second in the opening two races, Demmery finished ninth in the third after being pushed wide off the track.
Demmery is looking to push his riding to the next level under former world champion Corser. Currently at 300 level, he has his sights on stepping up the classes in the ASBK pecking order.
Demmery and Corser have had a long history, but it was not until recently that the two reconnected with the hope of teaming up again.
"It was just a chance sort of thing," Demmery told the Mercury.
"We just bumped into each other when he came into my work one day at MotoCity and we discussed the possibility of working together and our interest in racing. I had an interest in teaming up with him and it went pretty quickly from there."
Corser said he was keen to meet up with Demmery to team up again.
"Obviously me and Brandon touched base many years ago and Brandon was riding one of my bikes back then and won the championship in his first year on the bike so we knew each other for a long time," he said.
"Turns out he was sort of thinking the same to have another go at racing. So it all kind of came from that conversation about racing. From there we formed the team together so he could just focus on riding the bike instead of doing all of the other stuff which he had been doing previously."
Following a positive result at Phillip Island, the duo have their eyes set on round two of the Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park in Eastern Creek.
Demmery said that he was happy overall for not just himself but for the team following Phillip Island and added he would look to build on that performance in Sydney.
"It was a good weekend [at Phillip Island]," he said.
"We made some good progress as a team. We got some good results. Unfortunately the last race didn't go to plan so we ended up second at the weekend but it is what it is. We got first and second in the first two races so we're pretty happy."
"We worked really well together. [In] the second race the win there was my first in a couple of years so it was really good to finally get that one off my back."
"It's been good fun and I've learnt a fair bit."
Corser added that he had enjoyed his career in mentoring young riders since his retirement and that it was no different with Demmery. He said the 25-year-old had all the ingredients to be a future star and that there were big plans to grow the team in the future.
"We are looking at extending our team maybe this year, we might get one other rider on the SS300. But for the future to we're looking to get Brandon to the SS600, the next level up from the SS300.
"I've been doing race schools with young riders in Europe in the past but obviously it's just a couple of days here and there and then they go an do their own thing whereas with Brandon I'm working with him for the whole season, so it's different.
"And now it's not just about riding it's about other stuff that I've learnt over the years to give him the best chance to show what he's got. He's got talent, he's got speed, we just need to put it all together so that he can ultimately win the championship."
"He's only 25 and when he was younger he had a couple of years off due to injury so he's missed a couple of years. He's still got plenty of time. With the right sort of coaching, the right mentors and good results, I can definitely see him pushing SS600 and maybe Superbikes."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.