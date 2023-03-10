The drought continues for local trainers at the Kembla Grange Classic (1600m) after Richard and Will Freedman's Pavitra took out the race by a few lengths.
Ben Smith - the sole Kembla Grange trainer represented in the race - was looking to break an almost 20-year drought for Illawarra trainers with Whisky Wisdom in the Group 3 Classic.
The last time a Kembla trainer won was in 2004 when Gwenda Markwell won the three-year-old fillies mile feature with La Nikita.
Some of the greats of Australian racing have dominated the event in the past including, Bart Cummings, James Cummings, Chris Waller, Guy Walter and Gai Waterhouse.
Favourites in the beginning of the race included Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou's Call Di, Lance Noble's Polygon and Pavitra.
Whisky Wisdom sat out the back for the majority of the race, but could not make up the ground late on, with Pavitra finishing strong.
Following the race, Will Freedman told Sky Central that the sky was the limit for the filly.
"We've had some good discussions about where she is going to be placed," he said.
"You just want to make sure it's right. You only get one chance with a three-year-old career but it looks like we've pulled the right reign and now it's just about getting her to recover over the next two weeks," Freedman added.
Meanwhile, Wild Chap - trained by Brett Lazzarini with Jasper Franklin on top - returned in the Bert Lillye Memorial as the Illawarra's sole representative.
It was a field of six including James Cummings' Baccanalia - who ended up taking out the race - as well as Ryan and Alexiou's Flying Crazy.
In the end the 1200m distance proved too sharp for the tough for the local horse, with the six-year-old gelding caught on the barrier at the turn and finishing in sixth.
Wild Chap recently won the 1500m Group 3 Cameron Handicap last preparation, offering him a shot at the Group 1 Epsom in the spring.
Paul Murray's Zarni took out the Maiden Plate (1400m) in race 2 earlier in the day.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
