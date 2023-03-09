Brotherly love fuels Couchman's NRL debut

When Toby and Ryan Couchman were boys, they were so competitive their father Ben had to get creative.
As identical twins, it was damn near impossible for any foot race not to end in a dead heat and prompt inevitable rematches - or worse. Ben found the only way to bin the rivalry was to use an actual bin.
"When they were little we'd go down the beach for a swim and it'd always be 'come on let's race'," Couchman senior recalls.
"What I used to do, because I couldn't handle the blow-ups, I'd say 'you run around that bin, come back and tag your brother, see how quick you can do it'.
"They'd want to race each other all the time and I'd have to funnel them into a team mentality just to keep them apart."
It's a competitive fire that's driven the pair on a determined push through the Dragons junior ranks. As it's turned out, Toby will get to run the first lap around at NRL level when he debuts for the Dragons against the Titans on Sunday.
Good judges will tell you Ryan, an Australian Schoolboy in 2021, won't be far behind.
Little wonder Ryan was the first one Toby sought out to deliver the news, after making a quick phone call to Dad moments after stepping out of Anthony Griffin's office.
"He was waiting outside the [coach's] room for a while and a couple of the senior boys must've known and were taking the piss out him, asking him 'what have you done wrong?'," Ben said.
"He was buzzing obviously. He thought he was a shot at it, probably at the end of the year but he said 'I can't talk long we're about to go into a team meeting' and he wanted to go down and tell Ryan.
"It's always been like that. If there's only one spot there, they're both going to have a red-hot crack at, but it's always 'good onya mate' [afterwards].
"They've always had that attitude 'if someone's going to beat me to that spot, I'd rather it be him than someone else'.
"Initially you're just ecstatic for him because it's something he was chasing but when you think about it more, it becomes less about the football side of it and more pride in the fact that club sees so many good qualities in your son."
Those qualities have been on show, with both brothers overcoming their share of setbacks. Ryan's Australian Schoolboys selection came in a year he missed out on the Steelers SG Ball squad just two years ago, while Toby spent that season rehabbing a shoulder reconstruction.
Ben feels where they are right now, one making a debut and the other knocking on the door, is more down to hard work than talent.
"They didn't get a lot of love in there middle-teen years and they had to really work away and earn their opportunities," Ben said.
"As they did start to get an opportunity some severe injuries came. I think the resilience they showed through that has galvanised them and will hopefully hold them in good stead in years to come because it's not all linear from here. There's always setbacks and things to manage.
"Hopefully over the next couple of years they can both cement themselves and get a chance to play [NRL] together.
"Ironically, against St Helens, they didn't get to play together, Ryan went on for Toby then Toby went back on for Ryan. Hopefully they get some opportunities when the time's right and they're both needed in the team."
With his father a Thirroul Butchers legend, there'll be a fair contingent of blue and white heading up to Kogarah to witness Toby's debut on Sunday.
Ben said it's only fitting giving their junior club's impact on their lives.
"There'll be a bus-full of people heading up there, hopefully they behave a bit better than they do on the [Gibson Park] hill," Ben joked.
"The club's had such a big impact on both of them, they've been in and around it since they were little boys.
"When they were babies, Sandra Beath, [club great] Aaron's mum, knitted them blue and white jumpers. Jacko (current first grade coach Jarrod Costello) was there in the hospital holding them when they were born.
"It's humbling as parents when people say 'you've raised good kids' but it takes a village and all the people at the club are like family. I don't think you can measure that."
While it'll clearly be an emotional week, there's also the prospect of doing it all over again at a later date, though Ben feels it could play out differently.
"We've got a bit of a jersey prezzo on Saturday," he said.
"The way I like a chat, they probably won't let me come back to do Ryan's."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.