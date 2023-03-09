Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Brotherly love fuels Couchman's NRL debut

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Couchman with sons Ryan (left) and Toby (right) as 11-month-old Thirroul Butchers. Picture by Greg Totman

When Toby and Ryan Couchman were boys, they were so competitive their father Ben had to get creative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.