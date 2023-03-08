Athletics: Duo on fire at World Cross Country Championships

The World Cross Country Championships were held at Bathurst from the 17 th to 19 th of February.
The event had a number of components and categories to the program in which two of our members competed.
Young Xavier Wilson was very excited about competing in the Open Men ambulant division over two kilometres with his paralympic idol Jaryd Clifford. Clifford won the event in 7.07. Xavier came sixth in 10.06.
What was most remarkable about Xavier's result is the fact that he is only 10 years old competing in Open Class, so at this stage a future paralympic distance career for the young champ is looking very sweet
In the Women 45-49 Masters event over 6km, Emma O'Sullivan did extremely well to win bronze in 26.49. This is Emma's first year competing for an athletic club.
She has done a number of park runs as an individual in the past, but since joining Athletics Wollongong, she has already stamped her authority on Masters Events and the Country Championships.
She has been a significant find for Athletics Wollongong and is still improving.
The NSW Junior Championships were held at Olympic Park from 24th - 26th February, 2023. Athletics Wollongong had a very keen team of 45 competitors entered who fought hard to secure, 15 Gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals.
Our club is hugely grateful for all the team's efforts. Medalists were, Charlize Colwell (U17 Para Ambulant), 100m: 3rd - 15.47s, 200m: 3rd - 31.70s, 400m: 3rd - 1'15.04s (80.34% )
Chelsy Wayne (U17) with an enormous PB in Discus: 1st - 51.56m, Delta Amidzovski (U18) with an amazing triple gold in the 200m Final - 24.11and the 100m Hurdles: - 13.42 and set a new NSW record finishing off with Long Jump - 5.93m.
Genevieve Bosker (U20) Gold in High Jump: - 1.65m, Harry Keats (U14) Won double Gold in 400m - 54.50 and the 800m - 2'03.69 Holly Ramsey (U20 - as Illawong) Bronze in Pole Vault: - 1.80m
Anthony Valenta (U18 - as Illawong) Silver Pole Vault: - 3.20m, Joe Hinds (U18) , Bronze 1500m: - 4'04.54, Kailee Moore (U20) Bronze 100m Hurdles Final: - 14.64s.
Keegan Whitten (U18) Bronze High Jump: - 1.85m, Maddison McWilliams (U13) Bronze 400m Final: - 1'01.14s, Maiya Hewitt (U15) was another amazing multi medallist with triple gold in 200m Hurdles: - 29.66s, Long Jump: - 5.27m and Triple Jump: - 11.55m and bronze in 200m - 25.50s
Michael Melfi (U13) took out the sprint double titles with gold in the 100m Final: - 12.32 and 200m - 25.97.
Naomi Gibson (U18) Gold in Pole Vault: - 3.20m, Olivia Sivills (U20) Spent a lot of energy in two quite punishing events with a bronze in the 3000m: 10'14.03s and silver in the 3000m Steeplechase: - 11'35.66.
Paris Bamford (U20) Silver 400m - 57.37, Ruby Kerr (U14) Bronze 400m - 59.21, Tayissa Buchanan (U18) Bronze 400m - 57.26s and silver 800m: - 2'10.55.
William Willis (U17) Silver Discus: - 42.55m, Zaniah Hourigan Carrera (U17) Gold Pole Vault: - 2.20m Zoe Daniels (U20) wove her discus magic again with gold with - 45.30m.
The NSW Open Championships were held at SOPAC this last weekend. A full report will come out in our next bulletin including some totally amazing performances.
