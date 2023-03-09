Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra Dragons players know Griffin's NRL coaching future rests in their hands

By Scott Bailey
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:27pm
Jack Bird. Picture by Anna Warr

St George Illawarra players admit Anthony Griffin's fate is in their hands, but are adamant the club is not as poorly placed as made out to be.

