The state election campaign is in full swing and of all the policies covered one is rarely on the agenda, a University of Wollongong researcher says.
"We hear a lot from the various parties in how they're going to improve education, what they're going to do to health services, but food is very, very often just left totally off the agenda," Karen Charlton, professor of nutrition and dietetics, said.
"And with the cost of living crisis, and with more and more families struggling to be able to put food on the table we felt that this was the big issue."
A group of organisations analysed how the major parties policies align with food systems, farming, and sustainability.
The NSW Greens party scored a best practice response for all nine policy areas analysed, from committing to a state food system plan to building skills and workforce. The other two major parties scored a reasonable response to two policies each.
The election scorecard is created by Sustain, Food Fairness Illawarra, Professor Karen Charlton from the University of Wollongong, Australia's Right to Food Coalition, Community Gardens Australia and Young Farmers Connect.
"Food insecurity significantly impacts the health and well-being of individuals and households in our community," Berbel Franse, program manager at Food Fairness Illawarra said.
The election scorecard rates how the major parties respond to food and sustainability policies.
"In terms of food and food system governance we wanted to know what the parties basically stand for," Professor Charlton.
"So, we had to do a bit of digging because that information is not freely available. It's not what you get through your postbox in terms of the flyers," she said.
The group analysed the available government policies and asked the two other mainstream parties for a response.
The election scorecard comes off the back of a state committee report investigating how food systems could be made more resilient, fair and sustainable - particularly after the supply chain issues experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Australia produces way more food than it needs like nobody in the country should go hungry - nobody," Professor Charlton said.
"We know even in the Illawarra we have one in five households that are food insecure,
"So the question is 'why is this?' It shouldn't be the case. There's obviously some policy failure somewhere along the line and we're wanting answers to that."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
