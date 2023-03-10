Illawarra Mercury
City should be judged on state of its parks. Letters to the Editor, March 11, 2023

March 11 2023 - 4:00am
Photo supplied.

It might come as a surprise to those in city hall, that tourists either consciously or subconsciously judge the cities and townships they visit by the quality of their public gardens and streetscapes.

