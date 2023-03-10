It might come as a surprise to those in city hall, that tourists either consciously or subconsciously judge the cities and townships they visit by the quality of their public gardens and streetscapes.
However, this is an important point Wollongong Council hasn't been able to grasp. In the past it has even been prepared to downgrade the city's wonderful Botanic Garden and its facility by handing over the Gleniffer Brae precinct to the university to develop.
Marcus McInnes's "Inner city rose garden struggling to survive' (9/3) shouldn't be any surprise. It demonstrates how little importance Wollongong Council places on bike free, pleasure creating, and health benefitting public gardens. Especially, in an area of a city which is experiencing an accelerated transformation from low density residential to high density residential.
Council may have beautified small village areas and roundabouts around the LGA, some clearly motivated by the recent resource consuming bike race. Wollongong, however, is supposed to be the State's third biggest city, and if its council has to trade off the care of its few public gardens for the care of minor floriculture in a handful of villages and roundabouts, it needs to rearrange its priorities.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Politics is a funny business. Not so long ago the Liberals declared Gareth Ward persona non grata, turfing him out of the party and banning him from the parliament. Then on Thursday their blow-in Kiama candidate revealed they were considering a preference deal with Ward, while at the same time maintaining it was the Liberals, not their former member who had delivered for Kiama.
In the normal scheme of things you would expect Ward to tell them to go jump but the political imperative is that they need each other. The last thing either wants is Labor to take the seat on the back of their division. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
So how would the electors of Kiama feel about such a preference deal? The battle is likely to come down to Ward and Labor's Katelin McInerney, both locals with established profiles in the community so it would be the Liberals' Melanie Gibbons' preferences that could get Ward over the line.
The problem is because the court case involving Ward is ongoing, it looks like he won't be allowed back in parliament until that matter is resolved, and only if it is resolved in his favour. That would make him a lame duck MP, at least in the short term. The Kiama result will be fascinating.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
The main reason the LNP received their lowest vote in 80 years in 2022 was the complete disconnect between what people wanted and what the Liberals were selling.
An overwhelming percentage of Australians wanted climate action. The LNP knew better.
The people wanted an Integrity Commission. The LNP knew better.
The disconnect continues. According to Newspoll 64 per cent of people surveyed support the changes to superannuation tax rates.
But, yet again, the LNP knows better and is fighting tooth and nail to keep absurdly generous tax concessions for wealthy people.
Some of the Teals have revealed their true colours as Liberals who believe in climate change by suggesting the changes are unfair.
The LNP portrayed the Teals as lefty, Greeny, suspicious types not to be trusted.
But some are small "l" Liberals in every respect except they believe in climate change.
Peter McLoughlin, Monash
The Reserve Bank's 10th rate rise to 3.6 per cent is an aggressive rise that has increased the burden on a community already in a stress. The Reserve Bank is not solving the problem, it's a part of the problem. It is increasing social distress. A behavioural economic team have reported that two in five people are now reporting social distress. Suicide Prevention Australia shows that more people have had "serious thoughts of suicide" than in the past.
In a country that can boast of a "land that abounds in nature's gifts" and where the banks are bursting at their seams with profits, the solution is obvious, put this wealth to good use.
The Labor Party's policy to reduce tax breaks on super that's over $3 million is a modest step in the right direction. But there is a lot more that should be taxed that would solve social distress.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Richard Burnett's letter got all his facts wrong (Mercury, March 8) in opposing the government's efforts to avoid super concession being a vehicle for avoiding tax. Describing it as "the politics of envy" shows he can't distinguish between fairness and envy, suggesting he needs to get his moral compass checked.
It is not a tax but a reduction in tax concession. The measure is in fact too generous, allowing people holding $400 million to be taxed at 30 per cent rather than 45 per cent.
Australia has a budget problem. The Coalition more than doubled the deficit before COVID and now the total debt is near a trillion dollars. Labor is starting to tackle the problem. A lot more needs to be done.
If you can't start with multi-millionaires getting 30 per cent taxpayer financed subsidies on the tax they should pay, where can you start?
David Goss, Woonona
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.