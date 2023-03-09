The same day NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet dipped his toe in the Illawarra, a political rival was beckoning him further south.
Mr Perrottet was at Helensburgh promising another $5 million package for sports amenities with Heathcote MP Lee Evans.
It is the second such package promised to the village in a matter of months.
It is also no coincidence Mr Evans, after boundary changes in 2021, started the 2023 state election campaign notionally behind before the race begins.
Meanwhile, Wollongong's Labor MP Paul Scully sits atop a 22.9 per cent margin and he's keen to see the Liberal leader - and the party's Next Gen candidate Joel Johnson - on his turf.
"I guess the big question is whether the Liberal candidate or the Liberal Premier will set foot in Wollongong or if they'll honour or match all of Labor's commitments to the area," Mr Scully said.
The Labor MP since 2016 sits underneath his Liberal rival on the ballot paper after yesterday's draw but betting agencies have him way out in front as the likely Wollongong winner.
"The official part of the election may be underway but I'll continue to work as hard over the next few weeks as I have done every day of the past four years," Mr Scully said.
But even with the luxury of incumbency - and that double-digit margin from the 2019 poll - Mr Scully isn't about to rest on his laurels.
If that means replicating his 5.45am start at Wollongong train station on Thursday to speak with constituents, then so be it, he says.
In the redrawn Heathcote electorate, Labor challenger Maryanne Stuart nabbed pole position ahead of Liberal incumbent Lee Evans.
Along with The Greens' Cooper Riach, candidates from the Sustainable Australia Party; Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, and the Animal Justice Party fill out the field.
Shellharbour's seven-strong field is the biggest in the region with Kenneth Davis from the Sustainable Australia Party heading up the ballot paper.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson sits in third spot, just below independent hopeful and Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer. The Liberals' Mikayla Barnes is at the bottom of the ballot paper.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
