NSW Senior Amateur golf champions crowned at Shell Cove Links

March 10 2023 - 6:30am
Andrew Tharle and Nadene Gole claimed the Men's and Women's NSW Senior Amateur crowns for 2023, Picture: Dave Tease

The contests shaped up as thrillers, but in the end, they became processions as Andrew Tharle and Nadene Gole claimed the Men's and Women's NSW Senior Amateur crowns for 2023.

