From wineries, cafes and boutique shopping to the recognisable Donut Van, the South Coast town of Berry and surrounds offer plenty of tourism drawcards.
However, some locals believe farmers diversifying into agritourism is another way to attract tourists to the area that hasn't been fully realised, with the potential to boost tourist numbers, increase length of visitor stays, and create jobs.
Agritourism enables farmers to use their land to complement their existing businesses. This includes running activities such as farm experiences, cellar doors, cafes, retreats, roadside stalls, fruit picking and hosting small weddings.
Introduced late last year, changes to planning regulations around agritourism now allow farmers to set up businesses like roadside stalls, a farm gate business or even host weddings and conferences.
Long-time Berry resident Shona Gibson believes agritourism has plenty of potential to enhance the town and nearby areas.
"There's a lot of comments saying that it will be open to big, noisy events and things, but that's not what the (new) legislation is saying," she said.
"It's encouraging people to be creative in using their property in a way that will enhance the local community, as well as the lives of the people on the farm by boosting their income. (It can) provide opportunity and experiences that will stay with them forever."
Mrs Gibson and husband Paul have owned the property at 141 Woodhill Mountain Road, Broughton Vale (Berry) since 1996.
The home is currently for sale, with a price guide of $6,300,000 to $6,500,000.
The rare semi-rural property covers 115 acres. It incorporates Woodhill Mountain Wines and is bounded by Woodhill Mountain Road and Bong Bong Road.
The couple have run the winery for 25 years.
Mrs Gibson said they saw plenty of agritourism potential in the property, and have been conducting such activities "under the radar" prior to the legislative changes.
Aside from the winery/cellar door, on their property they've also run art and craft classes, high teas, hosted small functions, operated as a meetings venue, and run lifestyle farming courses.
"I teach a craft class here on Thursdays, and that could easily be expanded into a larger, more viable activity," Mrs Gibson said.
They have listed the property due to personal reasons, and are selling both the winery business and the property.
Vineyards were planted in 1998 with a red wine varietal called Chambourcin. The vineyard consists of approximately 900-1000 plants on two acres.
The vineyard can produce approximately four tonnes of fruit, and if used for wine production equates to approximately 3500 bottles of wine.
The cattle stock grazing land is approximately 60 acres, while stock feed is produced on the property.
Changes were introduced in December 2022, which the NSW Department of Planning and Environment says will make it easier for farmers to use their land for agritourism to complement their existing businesses.
Primary producers on more than 15 hectares of land will be able to build short-term accommodation including camping on site, farm gate buildings and buildings for farm experiences, including functions, on their land without a development application.
Farmers need to demonstrate they have a commercial farm, and the agritourism business must be secondary to the primary production use of the land.
The government says new planning pathways will allow these activities to happen with either fast-track (complying development) or no planning approval (exempt development) with development standards that will minimise impacts on neighbours, rural roads and the community.
If an activity doesn't meet the standards for exempt or complying development, the owner can speak to their local council about lodging a development application.
According to the government, if owners meet requirements under the exempt and complying development planning pathways, there are a number of ways they can use their farm for new business ventures.
The selling agent for the Gibsons' property, Peter Chittenden from Woodhill Estate Agents said the legislative changes had opened up new avenues of buyer inquiry for the listing, as these parties now saw greater opportunities within the property.
The property was listed for sale in August 2022, and Mr Chittenden said there was buyer interest both locally and from Sydney.
Mr Chittenden said since the legislation had passed, it meant "less hurdles in place".
"There are two camps," he said. "One is a supporting thought, the other one is not. The one that supports it sees the merit to attract tourists and local people to have businesses that they can earn money from in their local area.
"People who don't want it are scared of change. The bottom line is, properties such as this one is a perfect canvas for it, due to its close to a tier one country town called Berry, near the beach, a couple of hours from the city, it's ideal."
"The interested buyers seem to want the nice, rural lifestyle, but they also want to make their lifestyle rewarding, to give them an income," Mrs Gibson said.
Mr Chittenden said agritourism, if executed in a suitable and appropriate manner, would improve the amenity of Berry itself.
He said the criticism that "everyone will have these function centres and wedding venues, and they'll party until midnight every night" was unfounded, as most owners wouldn't want the logistical and organisational headache of managing dozens of people at events on a regular basis.
"Done right, this is a great contribution; better than the old policy of subdividing two hectares off to give the person at the time a bit of extra money, but then lose the integrity of agriculture," Mr Chittenden said. "This is a great way to achieve that.
"To have greater amenity... You need a greater offering, and something unusual that you can't get in the city or other places that make people want to come here. That puts money back into the economy, it provides jobs, and it doesn't mean it gets developed beyond its culture."
Mrs Gibson said retaining the integrity of the agricultural business was vital.
"A farm has to stay a farm," she said.
"It's retaining the rural agriculture and integrity of the town, it's providing more opportunities for people who don't have a farming background to actually see where food comes from, what agriculture looks like, what our lifestyle is."
"People come here (to Berry) for its accessibility," Mr Chittenden said. "It's so photogenic, with the country, the greens, the blue sky, the beach."
The legislative changes have been criticised by the likes of Shoalhaven councillor and Berry resident Tonia Gray, also the Greens candidate for Kiama.
Prof Gray has said the latest changes to agritourism legislation "could well see a more dramatic change in rural land use in the Kiama electorate".
In Berry, many in the community remain concerned parts of the new policy are unclear and believe it was rushed through.
Berry Forum secretary Stuart Coughlan said the group wasn't against agritourism.
However, he was concerned councils would have "no involvement" in the approval process, while neighbours "will have no ability to object in a reasonable way".
"We're not against genuine activities that are farm and agriculture-related that assist farmers to provide them with an ancillary income," the Berry resident said.
Mr Coughlan said the group feared that Berry and Kangaroo Valley's appeal as a "destination wedding market" would attract out-of-area wedding organisers, who he said would look to establish a series of function centres that would "disrupt the amenity" of the local area.
Mr Coughlan said in the case of the Gibsons, he had no issue with the running of their current agritourism-related activities.
"But what we don't want is a Sydney developer buying it and saying, 'now I can put up a 200 square metre function centre here, and who cares about the neighbours'," he said.
"It'll put more traffic on rural roads, which are already in a dreadful condition.
"Where you have genuine farm-related activities, such as produce tasting, cooking classes, food and wine trails, farm tours... All of those things that are agriculture-related, we don't have a problem with any of that.
"What we have a problem with is what you would call high impact activities, that are unrelated to farm activity - function centres, restaurants, and to a lesser degree, having caravans all over your land."
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
