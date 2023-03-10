Tarrawanna may have shipped 10 goals in the past week, but Port Kembla coach Stuart Beedie expects the Blueys to come out firing when the two Premier Leagues sides face off on Saturday.
Jason Wenig's men fell 4-1 to Albion Park in their IPL season opener last Saturday, before losing 6-3 in their first Australia Cup fixture against fellow IPL team Helensburgh just four days later.
The Blueys will be keen to put those two defeats in the rear-view mirror, and Beedie remains wary of a wounded opponent as they prepare to meet at Tarrawanna Oval.
"They'll obviously be hurting a little bit because they haven't had the start to the season that they were hoping for. But we'll give them all due respect," Beedie said.
"They're very well organised and Jason Wenig is new to the first grade coaching role, so there will be a lot of enthusiasm there."
Conversely, Port Kembla opened their 2023 IPL account with a solid 3-2 win over last year's semi-finalists Bulli last Sunday at Wetherall Park.
The Zebras had trailed 1-0 at halftime courtesy, but fought back to take the lead before the 60th minute courtesy of goals to Noah Vidler and Shotaro Iawamoto.
"We had a decent start, but it's only round one. We can't get carried away with one result, it's how we perform over the course of 22 games that determine where we are," Beedie said.
"It was nice to get off to a winning start at home, but we've got to keep our feet on the ground."
Round two of the Illawarra Premier League season kicks off on Friday night with Coniston hosting the Rangers at JJ Kelly Park.
The action continues on Saturday afternoon with Bellambi tackling Helensburgh at Elizabeth Park and Bulli meeting Wollongong United at Balls Paddock, while Wollongong Olympic hosts Cringila at PCYC.
The Albion Park versus South Coast United fixture at Terry Reserve has been pushed back to Wednesday due to a scheduling clash with the Australia Cup.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
