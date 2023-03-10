Illawarra South Coast coach Wade Forrester admits his side's defence of its Country Championships crown has the feeling of getting the band back together.
The Dragons claimed the open trophy last season with a 26-26 win over Northern Rivers with a side made up entirely of Group Seven talent.
A revamped structure to the championships this season will see Illawarra and South Coast play under the one banner.
It's made for a reunion of sorts, with key members of a formerly dominant Illawarra Division side that claimed seven of the final nine CRL titles back on deck.
The likes of Jarrod Boyle, Blake Phillips and Jarrod Thompson were all part of a three-peat of titles between 2013-15, the latter under Forrester.
The shape of country championships has shifted rapidly since moving to an under 23s format in 2017, before the return of an open age division last season.
The latest move will see Illawarra talent play alongside Group Seven's best, with Forrester welcoming back some familiar, though certainly older, faces.
"Gav (former coach Gavin Clinch) and I first took it on in 2010 and I took over two years later so it's been a while," Forrester said.
"Guys like Jarrod Boyle and Jarrod Thompson were there for the three-peat, Thommo was captain. It feels a bit like I've got the band back together.
"I haven't really changed my philosophies over the years either so they just walk straight in and it's pretty streamlined."
It gives the coach a strong mix of youth and experience with players from last year's triumph joining a host of others used to success at rep level.
"You can probably do a little less coaching and, when the players buy into what it's about, it makes your job a lot easier," Forrester said.
"From Illawarra Division, through under 23s, then it went back to open men's last year, it's been a journey.
"You're bringing up old rivalries again and things that have happened in the past, but it's a new chapter for a lot of the guys playing now as well.
"I had guys in under 23s that are now open age and want to win at that level. I always tell the boys, it's a great opportunity to represent the division, it's always a privilege."
Given it is a return of sorts, it's fitting that the Dragons will be looking to eliminate traditional rivals Newcastle from the running given the rivalry that's traditionally been shared by the regional powerhouses.
It's typically one that's played out on the last day of the tournament, but quirks of the draw will see them meet in the pool stage this time around.
Forrester said his side treats every match like it's a final, which won't be difficult against such an opponent at Collegians on Saturday.
"It's elimination so every day's grand final day," he said.
"It's the same as it was 10 years ago, you win you keep going, you lose you're out the door. Newcastle are a strong side, they've always been a strong division.
"The rivalry's been there since day dot, so it'll always be there. It always just comes down to who gets it right on the day."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
