Some Illawarra construction sites need to lift their game after a safety blitz found dozens of problems.
Safe Work NSW and NSW Fair Trading inspectors hit the Illawarra on Monday and Tuesday covering building sites between Austinmer and Kiama.
All-up inspectors hit 44 work sites across the region, issuing a range of notices for questionable practices, including six prohibition notices at one job site.
"SafeWork inspectors issued nine fines and 73 improvement notices for safety issues such as lack of protection around voids and dry cutting of silica-containing material," Executive Director of Compliance Matt Press said.
"SafeWork inspectors also issued 19 prohibition notices for clear safety breaches forcing work to stop until the risks were managed.
"Building quality checks by Fair Trading inspectors resulted in six penalty infringement notices being issued, the discovery of two unlicensed tradespeople and fire, electrical and waterproofing concerns at one site."
Last year Fair Trading issued prohibition orders on Crownview Apartments and Wonder Apartments.
These were made public and which stop the issuing of an occupation certificate until rectification work is completed.
However, a SafeWork prohibition order is different; it is not made public and requires employees to stop work until an observed risk or danger is fixed.
Mr Press said the Illawarra was chosen as a target for a blitz because of the rapid increase in construction of apartments - added that it would now involve more than just inspectors coming down from Sydney.
"We will maintain a full-time presence throughout the region and continue to hold high-visibility inspections to ensure local issues are rectified," he said.
"Inspectors will continue to put a spotlight on industry accountability this year with thorough worksite compliance action across NSW."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
