All the colour and excitement of Kembla Classic day

On a perfect autumn afternoon in the Illawarra, Kembla Classic race day attracted a bumper crowd to celebrate all the fun and racing action in style.
The Kembla Grange event is the Illawarra's only Group-level race, with a prizepool of $200,000.
It's been won by some of the greats of Australian racing including Bart Cummings, James Cummings, Chris Waller, Guy Walter and Gai Waterhouse.
Among the star-studded cast of three-year-old fillies to take out the Kembla Grange race includes Hot Danish, Single Gaze, Zanbagh, Luvaluva, Asiago, Allez Wonder and Slightly Sweet.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
