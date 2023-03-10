Bulli firefighters return after deployment in quake-stricken Turkey

When firefighter Scott Hanley landed in the stricken country of Turkey he was thrown head-first into unimaginable destruction, sifting through rubble in hopes of pulling bodies out - dead or alive.
One month has passed since the 7.8 magnitude eathquake struck, devastating a wide swathe of the country and neighbouring Syria, but the images of destruction are still crystal clear in the Bulli father-of-three's mind.
The most devastating scene of all was the site of a destroyed childcare centre, where balloons were tied to the rubble of where it once stood, representing each child who had lost their life in the destruction.
"There would have been about 200 balloons," Mr Hanley of Fire and Rescue said.
Mr Hanley was among the 72 hand-picked rescue workers deployed to the historic city of Antakya, the capital Hatay province, where they landed on February 12 and spent the following two weeks.
The Australian Disaster Assistant Response Team, which included seven people from the Illawarra, was announced two days after the earthquake erupted and decimated entire towns.
The team recovered 14 bodies from the ruins left behind - a number Mr Hanley hoped could have been higher.
"Every single morning when we drove into the city ... we spent about ten minutes trying to grasp how something like this had happened," Mr Hanley said.
"There were thousands and thousands of buildings completely destroyed. The devastation was indescribable ... we didn't have the success with live casualties that we hoped for."
The focus of the deployment was to search and unite loved ones, using high technology including laser measures to ensure buildings weren't going to collapse around rescuers.
"We've been training for nearly a decade and we able to utilise out skills to help people," Mr Hanley said.
"As hard as it was - because there were a lot of children involved - the gratitude felt by these families was just huge.
"They were left with nothing but were still trying to feed us all."
After rummaging through a large complex of collapsed residential towers, Mr Hanley recalled uniting a father with the bodies of his wife and two children.
"He was the only survivor of the family," Mr Hanley said. "He was distraught."
Mr Hanley would notice feeling aftershocks through his body while he was lying in bed for days after he arrived home.
"It wasn't a scary feeling, but it just showed all the ways it can affect you," he said.
The death toll from last month's earthquake has now risen to almost 46,000, according to Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged by the disaster.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
