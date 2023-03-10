Over the past few years there have been negative, seismic and destabilising changes in our world - both locally and globally - all of which have a disproportional impact on women and girls. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sexual, domestic and family violence rates, as well as mental illness rates will be very high for many years to come, with the full effect of Long COVID still yet to be seen and understood. The housing crisis, with women over 55 the fastest growing group of homeless people, has no foreseeable end unless radical, just, and resourcing changes are made urgently.

