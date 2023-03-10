Shellharbour are preparing to enter the last-chance saloon in their bid to reach the South Coast Cricket finals this season.
With only a fortnight remaining until the semi-finals begin, fourth place will effectively be on the line when City host North Nowra-Cambewarra at Tom Willoughby Oval. Shellharbour sit in fifth position on the ladder, and could leap-frog their opponents with a convincing victory.
This season's Twenty20 champions will enter the match confident after taking full advantage of last weekend's double-round, picking up convincing victories over Bomaderry and Oak Flats.
While pleased with those results, City captain Ned Taylor said his players needed to switch on as they prepared to face North Nowra.
"I think the result last Saturday (against the Tigers) was a really good one, Bomaderry are a good side and have played some good cricket in patches this year. And, as for the game against Oak Flats, a result was needed. We still had to go out there and do what was necessary," Taylor said.
"This weekend is certainly an important game for us, with everything that's gone on towards the back end of the season. We expect the same type of form that they've (North Nowra) shown all year. They led the comp for the most part of the early season, and have been able to maintain their standing in the top four or five.
"We haven't played them this year due to a washout, but I certainly expect a side that will be competitive and really test us.
In Saturday's other first-grade matches, Kiama will host Oak Flats at Kiama Sporting Complex; the Magpies meet The Rail at Berry Sports Complex; Bomaderry tackle Kookas at Bomaderry Oval; and the Ex-Servos face Albion Park at Hayden Drexel Oval.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
