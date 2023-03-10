GAME ON: Sloan not looking for easy ride as third opportunity knocks

What do you know now, that you didn't know then?
You could ask a player that at just about any stage of their career and get an interesting answer, but it feels somewhat strange to put it to Dragons young gun Tyrell Sloan ahead of just his second full NRL campaign.
Yet it's inescapable given that, on paper, it's pretty much a do-over, a carbon copy of the situation he was in this time last year.
Once again, he has first crack at the No. 1 jumper and shapes as the great hope when it comes to sparking a previously pedestrian attack.
The only real difference this time around is baggage, perhaps more than a still-just-20-year-old should be asked to carry.
An emotional reaction to a disappointing Charity Shield outing three weeks ago sparked fears it was already weighing on him, though he insists there was a far simpler explanation.
"You know when you've played bad and I had a bad game in the Charity Shield," Sloan told Game On.
"Trell (Latrell Mitchell) is like a big brother to me and I have so much respect for him as a player and person.
"We'd just come out of [Indigenous] All-Stars camp and we have such a tight-knit group. Seeing Trell there picking me up, I just got a bit emotional.
"I think people just read a bit into it but there was nothing else to it."
If anything, the interest it attracted is an indication of the scrutiny his performances will attract this season. It's the inevitable by-product of the fanfare that greeted his arrival in the top grade at the end of 2021.
The following season proved a bumpier ride. Like most star juniors, the Dapto product had never copped the selection axe in his life.
By the mid-point of last year, he'd felt the sharp edge of it twice. Depending on who you listened too, coach Anthony Griffin was either scapegoating the kid, or protecting him.
For his part, Sloan's now convinced it was the latter.
"It was new to me, and it was something I probably didn't prepare myself for," he said.
"It's probably why it hit me so hard. Everyone sort of bagged Hook (Griffin) about it last year but there's no reason to.
"I understand why he did it and I'm very grateful for what happened now. It takes a man to say that and I feel like I've grown up a lot.
"Last year I was probably pointing the finger and kicking some stones. Now I understand that it's going to help my footy as a person and a player."
Therein lies the answer to that first question: What will he do differently as he approaches his third crack at that all-important jumper?
"I think just not getting complacent," he said.
"That was the big thing about last year. I obviously got the No. 1 jersey through preseason, and I worked my butt off for it, but as soon as I got some games under my belt I got very comfortable.
"I'm a very hard worker, but when it got to round three last year and I got dropped, I knew what I had to do to get back, I just felt like I turned off the switch a bit.
"You can't afford to do that in the best league in the world. That's probably the biggest thing I've taken away from it, just not getting too comfortable."
It's not to say he won't switch off at any stage. The importance of doing just that away from football is the other major lesson he's taken out of his sophomore year.
"There is a balance when it comes to switching off from footy, but it can be hard finding that balance at a young age," he said.
"You don't want to put all your eggs in one basket and that's something I'm still learning. It's about finding something else to occupy your mind and getting that balance."
It means steering well clear of social media, where views and opinions are anything but balanced.
"That's definitely something I'm getting used to as well," he said.
"We can't just go up to a bricklayer and say 'you're doing it wrong', but people can comment on our job. That's part of it.
"People were saying 'get him in there', now there's people saying 'get him out of there'. I'm just staying away from it, I don't follow anything like that.
"I don't read into it anymore because there's a lot of good stuff out there, and a lot of bad stuff, but once you click on one you'll get the other.
"Having the right people around you helps and I'm learning a lot off the older boys that have been through it before me.
"I just focus on what I can control because, at the end of the day, I'm the one out on the field. If [critics] can affect me they're winning and I want to win everywhere."
It includes the training paddock, where he's adamant no one will work harder.
"At the end of the day, it comes down to hard work," he said.
"Some people work harder than others and it shows. I wanted to come in with a different mentality of just being the hardest worker and earning my respect from my teammates.
"I have lot of belief in myself. Some people seem to think I'm done, but I'm only 20 years old, I'm in no rush to complete everything yet.
"There's a long away to go and that's why I'm so excited for these years to come."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
