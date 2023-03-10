Don't pack away your brolly just yet, you'll need it from Sunday with up to 15 millimetres of rain possible across a two-day period.
The rainy weather follows a stretch of very hot days and a heatwave for the Illawarra that saw the mercury soar to 38.4 degrees on Monday.
Coastal showers will commence on Sunday with up to 5mm possible, with thunderstorms possible on Monday, Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said.
"Around 5-10mm of rain is predicted on Monday, but if some of those storms come on shore it could be heavier," he said.
Following the two rainy days, temperatures will rise quickly into the high 20s on Wednesday, and a top of 32 predicted for Thursday.
The mean maximum temperature and rainfall for Bellambi in March is 23.9 degrees and 126mm respectively. So far, 4.2mm has been recorded.
Albion Park's mean maximum temperature for March is higher at 25.2 degrees, but the suburb has slightly less rainfall at 152.3mm. So far, 4.6mm of rain has been recorded.
This week's Bureau of Meteorology's climate outlook for April to June, reveals there's a 70 per cent chance of exceeding median maximum temperatures in the Illawarra.
The three-month period will also be drier than average, with only a 35 per cent chance of exceeding median rainfall.
"La Nina's over, but the Bureau [of Meteorology] haven't declared it yet, but the US Climate Prediction Centre declared it last night," Mr Rout said.
"There's signs El Nino could appear later in the year, maybe spring or summer, but it's neutral now and will remain that way for the next few months."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.