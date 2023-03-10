Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra weather outlook: Rain to return from Sunday

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:00pm
An overcast Barrack Point this week ahead of more rain predicted from Sunday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Don't pack away your brolly just yet, you'll need it from Sunday with up to 15 millimetres of rain possible across a two-day period.

