It wasn't plan A, but Wollongong boxing star Sam Goodman feels he's stumbled onto a bigger test than what he headed to US looking for earlier this year.
The proud Albion Park son was set to feature on the undercard of Tim Tszyu's showdown with American undisputed super-welterweight champion Jermell Charlo in January.
An injury to Charlo saw Tsyzu turn his attention to a home return to action, which will come against former world champion Tony Harrison on Sunday.
It also offers Goodman the opportunity to face former IBF super-bantamweight champion TJ Doheny in a world-level stoush that will push him well into the world-title picture should he claim victory.
It's a juicy carrot but the 13-0 prospect is prepared for his toughest assignment to date against the veteran 23-3 Irishman.
"To be honest, I've probably landed a bigger fight for myself back here in TJ," Goodman said on Friday.
"He's a great opponent and that's why I've taken on that challenge. I think I can beat the guys at the top level and I've got to beat guys like TJ to prove that.
"I need guys like him on my resume. I've watched him for a long time, he's a great fighter, he's been there and done it. I want to go to that level so I've got to take him out.
"I know who I am, I know what I'm about, and I'm ready to prove that Sunday night. I'm excited to be back in Sydney, it's always a good show when No Limit put it on and I'm keen as."
Goodman will give away 84 rounds worth of pro experience to Doheny, who suggested the Wollongong slugger's team may have matched him "aggressively" this time out.
"I thank Sam Goodman and his team for taking on such a big challenge," Doheny said.
"He's been matched quite progressively throughout his career. After 13 fights, [fighting] me might be matched a little bit aggressively, but he's coming along nicely.
"It's a very intriguing match-up in terms of a former world champion and the hot prospect coming through.
"It means the world to me. It's been a couple of years on the sidelines now trying to come back and take my spot as a world champion.
"Come Sunday it's a massive opportunity for me to take my spot back."
Most informed predictions heading into the bout suggest the Aussie will be too slick for a veteran campaigner far closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
It's not something the 36-year-old is buying into prior to making the walk.
"As I always say, any fight, world title fights, unification fights, we've never gone in with a game plan," Doheny said.
"We've always gone in there and adapted to what's in front of us and we've always been cheered out of the stadium with our performances.
"We're ready for whatever he brings. I've been there and done it, I know what it takes. I just can't wait for Sunday. We'll get it on and find out."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
