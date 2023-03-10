Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Goodman primed for Doheny showdown

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 10 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goodman is prepared for the biggest test of his career on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

It wasn't plan A, but Wollongong boxing star Sam Goodman feels he's stumbled onto a bigger test than what he headed to US looking for earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.