Green turtle seen laying eggs on Wollongong beach

A green turtle has chosen to lay her eggs on a Wollongong beach, what might be the southernmost NSW nesting location for the species on record.
A woman came across the turtle about 6pm last Tuesday, February 28 on Puckey's Beach at Fairy Meadow.
"The large and healthy-looking turtle made her way up into the dunes, excavated a nest and proceeded to lay a clutch of eggs," a NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said.
The woman who discovered the turtle started making calls and reached Holly West, the project officer for the Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue's NSW TurtleWatch program.
Ms West contacted the National Parks and Wildlife Service who got a ranger on site and, working with Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast, the eggs were transferred to an incubator.
"We're pretty confident the temperatures aren't going to hold up [stay warm] for the eggs to hatch naturally," Ms West said.
The NPWS spokesperson said sea turtle eggs required average sand temperatures above 25 degrees to develop, but in the Illawarra average sand temperatures fell to 22 to 23 degrees in autumn.
Ms West added that it was lucky the member of the public who called the turtle in came across her when she did - a couple of hours after the turtle lays eggs the embryo attaches itself to the egg wall, at which point moving the eggs can kill the embryo.
Ms West said it was "very uncommon" for a green turtle to nest so far south - in fact, this was possibly the southernmost location on record.
Green turtles more commonly lay their eggs on beaches much further north: Heron Island off Gladstone is a popular spot for the marine creature, while Raine Island in far north Queensland is one of the largest turtle rookeries in the world.
Ms West said the Forster-Tuncurry area was typically the furthest south where turtle eggs hatched naturally.
Why this turtle chose to come to Wollongong was unknown: Ms West said it was possible she had been pushed out of her original nesting beach, was returning home from breeding and had another clutch of eggs (turtles will lay multiple clutches in a season), or might have nested here years and years ago unnoticed.
She said it was possible the turtle would return to lay another clutch of eggs, and urged members of the public to keep an eye out.
If anyone sees a turtle laying eggs, they should not approach the animal but instead call TurtleWatch on 0468 489 259 and the NPWS on 13000 PARKS (1300 072 757).
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
