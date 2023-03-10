Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Green turtle seen laying eggs on Wollongong beach

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 10 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The turtle spotted at Fairy Meadow last week. Pictures by Lisa Beverstock and Sadie Henthorn.

A green turtle has chosen to lay her eggs on a Wollongong beach, what might be the southernmost NSW nesting location for the species on record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.