The Kookaburras are now in India on the next stage of the Hockey Pro L
eague when they face world champions Germany and hosts India in double headers in Rourkela this weekend.
The just concluded Pro league series in Hobart was not a very successful outcome, with the Australians losing the two matches to Spain and sharing the games with Argentina with a win each.
Coach Colin Batch has selected a very different team to India with a blend of debutants and a mix of experienced Kookaburras due to the unavailability of players and a number of injured players.
Among the players missing are Illawarra's Blake Govers, who returned to the Belgian league after the Hobart series, and Flynn Ogilvie who opted out due to work and study commitments.
However, Govers is optimistic of the team doing well in India with new players coming in due to four players returning to the Dutch league - Jeremy Hayward, Tim Brand, Tom Craig and Mathew Dawson - and himself to the Belgian league.
On losing to Spain twice with defeats of 4-2 and 3-1, Govers said the Spanish team had been growing and were a very good side at full strength.
"Loads of people with European commitments and also work commitments that were put off due to the World Cup," Govers said.
"We are now again in a re-building stage but still have great players for India."
The new debutants are ACT's Ben Staines, Davis Atkin and Anand Gupte who all played well in last season's Hockey One league.
It was pleasing to see Staines and goalkeeper Ben Rennie selected in the outdoor team after their sterling performance in the recent indoor World Cup.
It has been very rare for national indoor players to be given a chance to be selected in the Kookaburras and this policy has now changed for the better.
Richards was disappointed with his non-selection, but said that he had a chat with the coach and he just needed to keep working.
"The squad is quite heavy with attacking players who are in the squad who take priority so it is difficult to crack," Richards said.
"I think I'm definitely ready to play at the next level and just need to keep being consistent and show the selectors."
The Kookaburras face Germany on Saturday and India on Sunday and have another crack at them next week.
