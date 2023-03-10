Don't be alarmed if you see smoke bellowing from the Illawarra Escarpment above Austinmer on Sunday, it's just a team from NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service doing a controlled burn.
Two hazard reduction burns are planned to treat around 50 hectares of bushland, to reduce the fuel load and in turn keen northern Illawarra homes more protected from wildfires coming from the west.
Pending appropriate weather conditions, the burns are expected to start mid-morning on Sunday, with mop up and patrol continuing into early next week, the NPWS said..
The section of the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area around the Boomerang Public Golf Course, including the Boomerang Fire Trail, will be closed for the duration of the burns. The area will reopen once mop up is complete and the area is assessed as safe.
Traffic control will be in place on the Old Princes Highway near the Boomerang Public Golf Course and motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the area.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
These burns are one of the many that the NSW NPWS is planning in national parks along the South Coast during Autumn.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the RFS 'Hazards Near Me' app.
