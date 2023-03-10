Illawarra Mercury
NPWS conducting hazard reduction burns in the Illawarra escarpment bushland

Updated March 11 2023 - 5:24pm, first published March 10 2023 - 4:38pm
Generic ACM file image of a fire in the Illawarra Escarpment. Picture by Robert Peet.

Don't be alarmed if you see smoke bellowing from the Illawarra escarpment above Austinmer on Sunday, it's just a team from NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service doing a controlled burn.

