Di Chalk and her husband have a game they like to play at work events.
Ms Chalk, who is the principal at financial services firm Fiducian Illawarra, works with her husband, her PA.
At events, Ms Chalk said people they meet naturally gravitate towards her husband.
"We just play this game between us now, how long before they realise he's not the business owner," Ms Chalk said.
Ms Chalk said in her industry women are often overlooked.
"When I first started financial planning, women were less than two per cent, and it was very much a man's world. In my very early days, I was always treated as the girl, the secretary, rather than the equal," she said.
"You had to be twice as good as your male counterpart to be treated as equal."
These experiences have been part of why Ms Chalk is one of the longest-standing judges at the Illawarra Women in Business Awards.
Having joined the awards in their second year, which are now in their fifteenth, Ms Chalk said it was important to recognise and celebrate the success of fellow businesswomen.
I absolutely love to celebrate other women's achievements," she said. "I think women are certainly underrated or under-recognised."
Judging is now underway on the 2023 Illawarra Women in Business Awards.
Judges from a range of fields met on Friday to go over the 60 women who have been selected as finalists.
IWIB director Glenda Papac said the finalists are of a very high standard.
"I am overwhelmed at the number of applications we have received this year," she said.
Ms Chalk said in her time with the awards she had seen the program flourish, but said it was just as important to keep recognising the achievements of women, as it was when she first joined.
"Most business owners, we spend too much time in the business rather than on the business and reflecting on what you've achieved."
A full list of finalists is below ...
Business Woman of the Year
Young Business Woman of the Year
Best Business
Small Business
Home Based Business
Best New Business
Innovative Business Woman
Customer Focus Award
Community Award
Outstanding Charity
Outstanding Executive Employee
Outstanding Employee
