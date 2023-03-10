Why it's important to tell stories from all spectrums of politics

It's a strange world when an organisation teaching children lifesaving surf skills has to cancel its activities after threats from a person standing for state election.
But that is exactly what has happened in Thirroul this week. Nippers at the local surf lifesaving club won't get to attend their last session of the season, in what promises to be beach-perfect conditions.
The club made the decision to cancel after NSW state election candidate for the Legislative Council David Graham called on "freedom fighters" to go to local clubs.
"We wait 'til our little four and five-year-old nippers are down at the beach away from the area like I done yesterday," he said.
"Then we go up, and we see these people in the surf lifesaving facilities and ask them why they're pushing this woke sh-t ... why they've got their rainbow flags everywhere."
Over the last few weeks, the Mercury has considered whether to publish outbursts from Mr Graham, who recently made headlines over alleged threats towards radio host Ben Fordham.
He has also been filmed ranting at journalists from newsrooms from the ABC, WIN and the Mercury.
There's a school of thought that we shouldn't give 'air' to his views and by publishing them, we're giving him validation.
However, we have decided that when someone runs for election, it is our responsibility to shine a light on those candidates, for good or bad.
At the Mercury, we're not the judge and the jury, but we can hold up a mirror to anti-social and bigoted behaviour and make the voting public aware of what is behind a name on a voting paper.
When our reporters visited suburbs this week to take the pulse on the upcoming election, we found many residents did not know there was an election. Many certainly didn't know the name of the candidates and they certainly didn't know who was running for the Legislative Council.
Ill-informed voters make poor choices based on the sound of a name or where a name sits on a ballot paper.
It's our role to ensure people understand who they are voting for and why.
We can only hope that common sense prevails.
