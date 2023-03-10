Strike gold in the suburbs

FEATURE PROPERTY
BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
This property offers a unique parcel of land surrounding a substantial modern family home on approx 3044sqm.
Whether you need room for boats, caravans or a jet ski, you'll have no problem finding some space. The kids may just want extra room to roam free or you could start your own market garden for your fresh vegetables, the choice is yours.
The home itself is a three to four bedroom split-level design with a separate entry, open plan living and dining, kitchen/family room that opens onto an enormous timber deck overlooking the huge yard and is perfect for entertaining.
Downstairs features a rumpus, lock-up garage and underhouse storage/workshop with concrete floors and excellent lighting.
Views from all living areas look towards the ocean, lake and escarpment. Truly your own personal paradise.
Handy location to schools, short drive to Unanderra CBD, railway station for commuters and ease of access to M1 for travel to the north or south.
But the opportunity for future development will make this a smart investment as well. Possible sub-division or extra dwellings (STCA) may add to the appeal.
Whatever your thoughts, this property may tick all the boxes for you so reach out to the team at LJ Hooker Wollongong to arrange an inspection.
