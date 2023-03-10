Photos from the Great Illawarra Walk and MS Mega Swim

Active and community-minded Illawarra residents have been out in force this weekend, with two big money-raising events taking place.
Nicole Whitehouse was one of the 400-odd people to participate in the Great Illawarra Walk, taking on a 40km path between Shellharbour and Austinmer with her son Ben and mum Lyn Gibson.
"We decided to do it because it's a good way to get out and exercise, and we've got three generations together to take part," she said.
"It's definitely started to heat up, but we've been talking, looking at the scenery and drinking lots of water! When you do it with other people it passes the time really quickly."
Almost $75,000 has been raised this year, and will go towards building a purpose-fit gym for athletes with disabilities in partnership with the Illawarra Academy of Sport.
The annual MS Mega Swim was also underway at the University of Wollongong to raise money for a good cause.
From midday Saturday until midday Sunday, relay teams will be swimming laps of the pool to raise money for multiple sclerosis research.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
